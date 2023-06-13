HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Scge Management L.P.

Scge Management L.P. lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 178,000 shares during the period. HubSpot makes up approximately 4.1% of Scge Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Scge Management L.P. owned about 0.83% of HubSpot worth $116,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:HUBS traded down $21.99 on Tuesday, hitting $499.08. 452,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $456.64 and a 200-day moving average of $383.36. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $535.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $8,611,217 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.50.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

