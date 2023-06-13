ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,359,000 after buying an additional 460,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after buying an additional 487,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after buying an additional 374,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after buying an additional 517,777 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $217.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.55. The company has a market capitalization of $299.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

