ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $242.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.44.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

