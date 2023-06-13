ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,665 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,665 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $154.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.21 and a 200 day moving average of $146.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,495,775 shares of company stock worth $2,073,939,686. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

