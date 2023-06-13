ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,848 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

