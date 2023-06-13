iExec RLC (RLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $89.75 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $89.75 million and $3.25 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00004762 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.24787349 USD and is up 3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $3,217,165.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

