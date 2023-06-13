IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IGGHY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. 351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

