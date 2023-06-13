Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the May 15th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,267,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ilustrato Pictures International Price Performance
ILUS remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,856,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.13.
About Ilustrato Pictures International
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ilustrato Pictures International (ILUS)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.