iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL) Short Interest Down 47.8% in May

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iMedia Brands Price Performance

iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99.

iMedia Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.5313 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

