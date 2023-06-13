ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT Raised to $20.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $9.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.43.

IMGN stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.89. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $18.21.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

