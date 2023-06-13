Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.27

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.27 and last traded at $104.08, with a volume of 4903089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.13.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.99.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLI. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,074.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.