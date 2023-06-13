Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD) Short Interest Update

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Inrad Optics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INRD remained flat at $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday. Inrad Optics has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.00 and a beta of -0.18.

Get Inrad Optics alerts:

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter.

Inrad Optics Company Profile

Inrad Optics, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inrad Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inrad Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.