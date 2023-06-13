Insider Buying: Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Acquires 39,915 Shares of Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Rating) insider John Chan bought 39,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,545.60 ($17,260.54).
Finbar Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12.
About Finbar Group
