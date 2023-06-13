Insider Buying: Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Acquires 39,915 Shares of Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Rating) insider John Chan bought 39,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,545.60 ($17,260.54).

Finbar Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12.

Get Finbar Group alerts:

About Finbar Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Finbar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finbar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.