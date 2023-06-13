Insider Buying: Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Purchases 689 Shares of Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Anne MacDonald purchased 689 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,168 ($14.61) per share, with a total value of £8,047.52 ($10,069.47).

Hiscox Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HSX traded down GBX 16.29 ($0.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,107.71 ($13.86). 957,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,151.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,114.45. The company has a market cap of £3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,240.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Hiscox Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 789.20 ($9.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,201 ($15.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,102 ($13.79) to GBX 1,080 ($13.51) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,352 ($16.92) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.02) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,015 ($12.70) to GBX 1,285 ($16.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.27) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,194.57 ($14.95).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

