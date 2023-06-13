Insider Buying: Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Purchases 689 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2023

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSXGet Rating) insider Anne MacDonald purchased 689 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,168 ($14.61) per share, with a total value of £8,047.52 ($10,069.47).

Hiscox Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HSX traded down GBX 16.29 ($0.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,107.71 ($13.86). 957,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,151.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,114.45. The company has a market cap of £3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,240.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Hiscox Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 789.20 ($9.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,201 ($15.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,102 ($13.79) to GBX 1,080 ($13.51) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,352 ($16.92) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.02) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,015 ($12.70) to GBX 1,285 ($16.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.27) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,194.57 ($14.95).

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.