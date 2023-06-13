Insider Buying: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) Director Douglas S. Howard bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $21,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,158.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.15. 22,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,930. The stock has a market cap of $119.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.61. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.05%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEBK shares. TheStreet lowered Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 519,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 100,808 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

