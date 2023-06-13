Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Major Shareholder Sells 83,473 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 83,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $1,508,357.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,519.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 342,236 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $6,235,539.92.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 295,891 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $5,331,955.82.

On Thursday, May 11th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00.

ACVA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. 983,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,251. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,884,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,328 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth $13,533,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after buying an additional 1,166,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in ACV Auctions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,928,000 after buying an additional 1,073,104 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

