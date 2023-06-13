Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total transaction of $1,709,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,520,560.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Atlassian Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TEAM traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.45 and its 200 day moving average is $153.87. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

