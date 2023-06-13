Insider Selling: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LYV traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $87.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,712. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.66 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

