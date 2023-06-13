Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,746.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Mcmanus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of MGM traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,793,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,801. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 20.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

