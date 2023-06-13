Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells 2,765 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,765 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $66,885.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Friday, June 9th, Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $28,138.50.

On Monday, April 10th, Jeanette Sellers sold 557 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $13,223.18.

On Thursday, April 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 254 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $6,123.94.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NCNO traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,185. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $39.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth $721,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in nCino by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP bought a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth $1,828,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its position in nCino by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.