Insider Selling: Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Sells 1,759 Shares of Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.7 %

PH traded up $9.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.23. The stock had a trading volume of 934,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,570. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $369.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

