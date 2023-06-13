Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Sells 677 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $25,021.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Verint Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

VRNT stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.41. 474,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,297. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $51.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -748.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Verint Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

