Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Purchased by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,749,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,649 shares during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment makes up 4.5% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 6.76% of Inspired Entertainment worth $22,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of INSE stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. 8,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,684. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $397.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.03 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

