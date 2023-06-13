Inspired Plc (LON:INSE) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.14 Per Share

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Inspired’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Inspired Stock Down 0.7 %

INSE stock opened at GBX 10.92 ($0.14) on Tuesday. Inspired has a twelve month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 14.50 ($0.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40. The company has a market capitalization of £109.19 million, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Inspired Company Profile

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.

