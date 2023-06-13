Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Stantec worth $11,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $12,524,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $4,680,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Stantec by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 146,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $62.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Stantec had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $908.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

STN has been the topic of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

