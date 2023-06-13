Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 465,582 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,898,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 465,582 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for 4.0% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Suncor Energy worth $91,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 453,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,568. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

