Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.71.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences
In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.99. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.40.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.
