Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.55

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 257475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.
IAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 189.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In other Integral Ad Science news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $66,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,260.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $66,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,679,705 shares of company stock valued at $175,126,368. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
