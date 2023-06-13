Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.55

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 257475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

IAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 189.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $106.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $66,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,260.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $66,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,679,705 shares of company stock valued at $175,126,368. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

