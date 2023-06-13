Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,060 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,698,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,488,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

