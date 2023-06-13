Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Update

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,600 shares, an increase of 128.7% from the May 15th total of 280,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 403,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 3.4 %

Inter & Co, Inc. stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. 400,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 163.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.63.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $197.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.98 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,986,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 14,819.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 963,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 956,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,536,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

