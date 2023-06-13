Interchange Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,580,000 after purchasing an additional 90,569 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,929,000 after purchasing an additional 164,885 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $430.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.43. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $431.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

