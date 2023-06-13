International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

International Zeolite Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IZCFF remained flat at $0.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. International Zeolite has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.08.

International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

About International Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production and distribution of the natural industrial mineral zeolite. It mainly focuses on the Bromley Creek Zeolite project located in British Columbia. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

