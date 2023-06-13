Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Up 312.5% in May

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 312.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ITJTY traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. 3,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007. Intrum AB has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

