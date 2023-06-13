Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Up 312.5% in May

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 312.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ITJTY traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. 3,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007. Intrum AB has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.
About Intrum AB (publ)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intrum AB (publ) (ITJTY)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.