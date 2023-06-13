Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Sold by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,114 shares during the period. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 173,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 66,760 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,701,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $70.92.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

