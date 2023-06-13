Invesco Municipal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VKQ remained flat at $9.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,619. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 77,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 49,009 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the period. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

