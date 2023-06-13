Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VPV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,989. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VPV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 742.3% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 116,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,077.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 105,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

