Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 13th (ABF, AG, AHT, AO, AZN, BAG, BWY, CMCX, CNA, INF)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 13th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.03) target price on the stock.

AG.L (LON:AG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 7,000 ($87.59) price target on the stock.

AO World (LON:AO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 90 ($1.13) target price on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a £130 ($162.66) target price on the stock.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 2,780 ($34.78) target price on the stock.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.38) price target on the stock.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 805 ($10.07) price target on the stock.

iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 800 ($10.01) price target on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 2,720 ($34.03) price target on the stock.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its reiterates rating reissued by analysts at 22nd Century Group, Inc..

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.03) price target on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 2,585 ($32.34) price target on the stock.

Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on the stock.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 49 ($0.61) price target on the stock.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its downgrade rating reiterated by analysts at 58.com Inc..

