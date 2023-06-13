Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 13th (ABF, AG, AHT, AO, AZN, BAG, BWY, CMCX, CNA, INF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 13th:
Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.03) target price on the stock.
AG.L (LON:AG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
AO World (LON:AO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 90 ($1.13) target price on the stock.
AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a £130 ($162.66) target price on the stock.
A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Bellway (LON:BWY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 2,780 ($34.78) target price on the stock.
CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.38) price target on the stock.
CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Centrica (LON:CNA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on the stock.
Informa (LON:INF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 805 ($10.07) price target on the stock.
iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 800 ($10.01) price target on the stock.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.
Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 2,720 ($34.03) price target on the stock.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its reiterates rating reissued by analysts at 22nd Century Group, Inc..
PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.03) price target on the stock.
Relx (LON:REL) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 2,585 ($32.34) price target on the stock.
Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on the stock.
Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 49 ($0.61) price target on the stock.
Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its downgrade rating reiterated by analysts at 58.com Inc..
