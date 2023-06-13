Investors Buy High Volume of Trupanion Put Options (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 9,143 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 178% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,285 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Trupanion Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,262. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trupanion will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $220,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,403,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $220,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,403,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $67,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $738,600. 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,573,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,221,000 after purchasing an additional 79,943 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 94,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

