Investors Buy Large Volume of Frontier Communications Parent Call Options (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 13,688 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 317% compared to the typical volume of 3,286 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,623,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,630,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,989,522 shares of company stock valued at $43,235,019 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of FYBR stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,741,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.78. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

