Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Up 216.7% in May

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Investview Stock Performance

INVU remained flat at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 266,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,599. Investview has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter.

Investview Company Profile

InvestView, Inc is a financial technology (FinTech) services company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research, and technology. Its services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

