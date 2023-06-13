IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $253.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Up 2.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV opened at $211.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IQVIA has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

