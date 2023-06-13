iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Down 2.4%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.52 and last traded at $101.73. Approximately 113,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 353,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.40.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.49). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 40,606.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,164 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,395,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,740,000 after acquiring an additional 973,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $54,467,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,616,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Featured Stories

