iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Up 135.5% in May

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 135.5% from the May 15th total of 798,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,595,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average of $61.79. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $63.83.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
