iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Up 135.5% in May

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 135.5% from the May 15th total of 798,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,595,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average of $61.79. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $63.83.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 55,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.