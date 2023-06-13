iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,739 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,564,000 after acquiring an additional 83,060 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 676,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,642,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $782,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

