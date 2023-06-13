iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Short Interest Down 53.2% in May

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the May 15th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.29% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.56. 9,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,512. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $22.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0557 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

