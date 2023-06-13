iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Short Interest Down 53.2% in May

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTLGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the May 15th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTLGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.29% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.56. 9,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,512. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $22.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0557 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

