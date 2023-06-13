iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 204,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 103,091 shares.The stock last traded at $59.60 and had previously closed at $58.96.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.