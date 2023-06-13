iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 144.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 643,105 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $71,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,726,201. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average of $70.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

