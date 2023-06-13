iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 747.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,102 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316,375 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,227 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,835,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.57.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.