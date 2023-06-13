iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $239.45

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $239.45 and last traded at $239.10, with a volume of 90717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.53.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.73 and its 200 day moving average is $221.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,672,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,567,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

