iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Raised by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,495 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $80,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,316,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,478,000 after acquiring an additional 34,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,757,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,219,066. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

